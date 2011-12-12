PARIS Dec 12 Shares in Guyenne et Gascogne, which French retailer Carrefour is in talks to buy, were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of a statement to published after the market closes, a company spokeswoman said.

The companies said on Thursday that discussions were under way for Carrefour to buy its largest franchisee in France as key Guyenne et Gascogne shareholder the Beau family looks to sell out.

"This suspension tends to confirm media reports that Carrefour will buy Guyenne et Gascogne and will partly finance the deal by selling Altis," one Paris-based analyst said, referring to a venture between Carrefour and Spain's Eroski.

The sale of Altis could bring in a maximum of 250 million euros ($334.13 million), while Guyenne et Gascogne would be worth around 660 million, based on an estimated takeover price of around 100 euros a share, another analyst said.

"They should reach an agreement," the analyst said. "It would be a strategic failure for Carrefour if they didn't succeed."

Guyenne et Gascogne shares closed at 87.60 euros on Friday, valuing the company at some 582 million euros. By 1243 GMT, Carrefour shares were off 1.30 percent at 18.28 euros. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Rouillon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)