* One-off premium food store to be located in heart of Paris
* Part of global retailers trend to tap recession-resilient
niche mkt
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 26 Carrefour's plan to
open a premium food store on La Madeleine square in the heart of
Paris has raised eyebrows at a time when Europe's largest
retailer has vowed to cut prices to revive ailing French
operations.
The French retailer would be tapping into a niche market that
has largely escaped a squeeze on consumer spending due to its
focus on affluent shoppers and is attracting retailers around
the world from Dairy Farm in Asia, El Corte Ingles in Spain to
Auchan in France.
But the plan puzzles those who believe the French company,
best known for pioneering vast "hypermarkets" and which is
losing market share at home, already has a lot on its plate.
"Carrefour is a strategic mess at the moment and their
direction seems to be changing by the day," said Natalie Berg,
an analyst with research firm PlanetRetail. "They should be
purely focused on fixing those self-inflicted problems such as
price perception and availability in their core hypermarkets
rather than diversifying into risky, new business areas."
Last month, Carrefour has said 2011 profit would slump 15
percent as it cuts prices in a bid to reverse falling market
share and tackle an increasingly tough economic environment.
According to the latest data from market research provider
Kantar Worldpanel, Carrefour has lost additional market share in
France despite promotions during the crucial back-to-school
season running from Aug. 8 through Sept. 4.
A company spokeswoman recently told Reuters that the future
3,500 square meter store, which will be located next to the
famed Hediard and Fauchon luxury food stores, would probably be
named "Les Halles de la Madeleine" and would offer fresh
products, organic and gourmet food as well as wine.
No opening date has yet been set for what Carrefour said
will be a one-off store.
Laurent Thoumine, Managing Partner at management consultancy
Kurt Salmon, said that Carrefour was seizing an opportunity to
get access to a prime Paris area, which generates a heavy
traffic of affluent shoppers.
"Carrefour is a multi-format, multi-products group. This can
work if the store is given enough autonomy and it will hardly
disrupt the rest of the group," he said, estimating Carrefour's
capital expenditure on the store at below 100 million euros
($135 million).
Premium supermarkets run by large retailers have worked
better in countries, such as France and Belgium, that have a
strong gastronomic culture, analysts say.
Carrefour already owns a premium food store in Brussels
called Rob and domestic rival Auchan will be launching its
Auchan Gourmand store in the port city of Marseilles.
($1 = 0.740 euro)
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by
Pascale Denis in Paris; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)