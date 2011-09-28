* Profits from Carrefour Planet stores ahead of expected

* Newer stores lagging pilots, but better than expected

BERLIN, Sept 28 Profits from Carrefour's new hypermarket format are running ahead of the French retailer's expectations, its chief commercial officer said on Wednesday.

"Profit is ahead of expectations at the bottom line," Jose Carlos Gonzales-Hurtado told the World Retail Congress in Berlin.

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer behind Wal-Mart , has issued a string of profit warnings in recent months, hit by a deteriorating consumer backdrop in its main western European markets and stiff competition in France.

Its new Carrefour Planet hypermarkets, launched last year, are the lynchpin of its turnaround plan.

"We're very happy with the results, almost surprised," Gonzales-Hurtado said, noting the performance from four pilot stores had accelerated in the first half of its financial year despite a worsening economic backdrop.

The four stores saw customer numbers climb over 13 percent and turnover up over 14 percent.

In September 2010, the group pledged to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 3.4 percent in sales from Carrefour Planet stores from 2010 to 2015.

Gonzales-Hurtado said the group would have 50 Carrefour Planet stores by the end of this month.

Newer stores were around 50 percent cheaper to convert than the pilots thanks to economies of scale and all were benefiting from a focus on the group's areas of strength, like fresh food and baby goods, as well as exiting less profitable categories like large electrical goods and DIY products, he said.

Newer stores were not growing sales as strongly as the pilots at the same stage of development, but were still ahead of the September 2010 targets, he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

Carrefour Planet stores in Belgium were performing particularly well, he added. (Reporting by Mark Potter, Editing by Victoria Bryan)