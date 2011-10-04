* Departure follows recent launch of new strategy for France

* Departure unlikely to reassure on French trading -analyst

* Carrefour shares off 1 percent, Q3 sales due Oct. 13

PARIS, Oct 4 Carrefour , Europe's largest retailer , said on Tuesday that Ignacio Gonzalez Hernandez, its commercial director for France, has left the company.

The departure comes a month after the company unveiled a plan to reverse falling market share in its troubled French unit.

The plan was also aimed at restoring investors' confidence in Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer behind America's Wal-Mart , which has been shaken by a series of profit warnings and strategic U-turns.

A company spokeswoman would not discuss the reasons for the move nor say if and when a successor would be appointed.

LSA.fr, a website focused on the retail sector, said Hernandez, who had held the position since October 2009 and had previously worked for Carrefour's Spanish business, had vied for the position of Executive Director of Carrefour Spain but had lost out to Pascal Clouzard, the head of Spanish hypermarkets.

"We do not think this departure is necessarily a blow for management, but it does little to reassure about short-term trading in France," said Espirito Santo analysts in a note.

"A new strategy for Carrefour's home market was recently set in motion, so it is not a particularly helpful time for a commercial director to leave," they added.

Carrefour, which last month warned its 2011 profits would slump 15 percent as it cut prices to regain market share, will report third-quarter sales on Oct. 13.

At 1104 GMT, Carrefour shares were down 1.18 percent at 16.81 euros, bringing losses so far this year to 49 percent, underperforming the European retail sector , which has lost 15 percent. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Will Waterman)