By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 13 Carrefour , Europe's largest retailer, is expected to post a modest rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday as robust demand in Latin America will barely cushion sluggish markets in France and austerity-hit Southern Europe.

Investors are keen to hear whether Carrefour is making any progress with its new commercial policy to boost sales at its French hypermarkets and to learn more about its plans to expand abroad, notably in Brazil and in Poland.

On Wednesday smaller domestic peer Casino reported slower growth in its core French market but was able to offset that with strong growth in emerging markets.

Carrefour is suffering more than Casino in part because it runs more hypermarkets, where shoppers have been particularly cutting back on purchases of discretionary non-food goods -- a trend which also hit Britain's Tesco Plc .

"Given the deteriorating macro environment in many of its regions, it will be interesting to see if Carrefour maintains its guidance for FY 2011 EBIT to be down 15 percent," RBS analysts said in a note.

Analysts expect Carrefour to post a 0.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 22.74 billion euros ($30.7 billion) on a pro-forma basis, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.

Carrefour has admitted to mistakes across its French business, such as raising prices earlier this year ahead of major competitors.

That led to a drop in market share and triggered the group to warn in August that full-year profits would tumble 15 percent.

At that time Carrefour announced a new drive to cut prices, but warned it would take time to turn the business around.

Analysts expect quarterly like-for-like French hypermarket sales, excluding fuel, to have fallen about 4 percent.

Investors will also look for clues on Carrefour's plans in Poland after two sources close to the matter told Reuters last month that the world's No.3 retailer Tesco and Carrefour were in the running for Emperia's retail arm. . (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)