* Says Olofsson has untenable dual role

* Wants to split CEO job between Europe and emerging markets

* Carrefour, Blue Capital decline comment (Adds analyst comments, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 19 U.S. activist investor Knight Vinke on Wednesday called for Carrefour Chief Executive Lars Olofsson to be stripped of his chairman's role, blaming "serious governance problems" for the French retailer's recent struggles.

Knight Vinke Asset Management founder and Chief Executive Eric Knight called on Carrefour's board to name an independent chairman "as soon as possible" and split the CEO function between Europe and emerging markets.

The call - a week after Europe's largest retailer issued its fifth profit warning in a year - followed mounting speculation that Olofsson's tenure at Carrefour may soon be over.

Knight Vinke, which earlier this year led a successful rebellion against Carrefour's plans to spin off property assets, made the call in an open letter to Carrefour's board, shareholders and employees which referred to the retailer's recent performance as a "debacle."

Knight did not specifically call for Olofsson's departure.

But one analyst, who asked to remain anonymous, said the letter showed that Olofsson was "condemned and buried" and that there was already "a debate about the profile of his sucessor."

There has been recurring speculation Carrefour board member Thierry Breton, chief executive of IT services firm Atos Origin and a former finance minister, may replace Olofsson.

Carrefour declined to comment on the letter, published as a full-page ad in Le Monde newspaper.

Carrefour, which has been plagued by a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns, has seen its shares plunge 45 percent since the start of the year.

There has been media speculation Olofsson may leave by the end of the year as his credibility has been seriously eroded by what analysts regard as lack of progress in Carrefour's main challenge - regaining market share in the core French market.

"For a year Carrefour has been regularly losing market share against its main rivals in France and abroad," Knight said in the letter.

Olofsson's dual job titles effectively make him both "judge and plaintiff" in that he is the main operational proponent of the retailer's Carrefour Planet project to revive its European hypermarkets but at the same time the main judge of its success, Knight said.

Knight Vinke, which owns 1.5 percent of Carrefour, has a track record of pushing for change at major companies.

"Given the complexity and the size of the group, the board could consider a dual solution with a CEO for emerging markets and a CEO for France and neighbouring countries," Knight said.

Olofsson has so far retained the backing of the group's powerful top shareholder Blue Capital -- an alliance between French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault and U.S. investor Colony Capital.

Blue Capital declined to comment on the report.

At Carrefour's annual meeting in June, Olofsson was handed the chairman job, in addition to that of chief executive.

Knight has repeatedy urged Olofsson to resist pressure from Blue Capital in order to regain credibility with minority shareholders and also to improve corporate governance.

In May, Knight ws still backing Olofsson, saying it would be a "disaster" if he left because he needed time to deliver on the Carrefours Planet turnaround plan.

Knight Vinke's change of tack comes amid growing fears among investors that Planet may not be doing as well as hoped.

Last week Carrefour said the roll-out of Planet was on track but would only give an update early next year.

(Editing by Christian Plumb and David Cowell)