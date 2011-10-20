PARIS Oct 20 A proposal by U.S. activist
investor Knight Vinke to split the chief executive functions at
Carrefour is meeting strong opposition from trade unions, who
fear it could pave the way to a break-up of the troubled French
retailer.
"A dual structure, one for France-Europe and one for
Asia-America clearly heralds a will to dismantle the Carrefour
group, which the European Workers Committee denounces
and strongly rejects," a statement from the European Workers
Committee said.
The statement was issued after representatives from all
Carrefour trade unions met in Bucharest earlier in the day.
Under a worst case scenario - in the event of the failure of
Carrefour's plan to revamp its European hypermarkets - some
analysts have been talking about a break-up of the group's
business, which could see assets in Asia and Latin America split
from the European assets.
On Wednesday, Knight Vinke Asset Management founder and
Chief Executive Eric Knight called for Carrefour Chief Executive
Lars Olofsson to be stripped of his chairman's role, blaming
"serious governance problems" for the retailer's recent
struggles.
Knight called on Carrefour's board to name an independent
chairman "as soon as possible" and split the CEO functions
between Europe and emerging markets.
The call - a week after Europe's largest retailer issued its
fifth profit warning in a year - followed mounting speculation
Olofsson's tenure at Carrefour may be over soon.
Earlier this year Knight Vinke, which owns 1.5 percent of
the capital of Carrefour, led a successful rebellion -- that
included Carrefour trade unions -- against Carrefour plans to
spin off its property assets.
But the unions this time around fear jobs in Europe could be
at risk and said that Carrefour needed "stability" to deliver on
Planet, its crucial plan to revamp its European hypermarkets to
boost sales and regain market shares.
Carrefour currently employs around 410,000 staff worldwide,
including 1230,000 in Europe.
In France alone, Carrefour employs 115,000 people.
