PARIS Nov 24 World No. 2 retailer Carrefour
(CARR.PA) on Thursday hailed India's decision to open its
supermarket sector to foreign players and said it would
continue to develop its existing cash-and-carry business in the
fast-growing market.
The Indian government threw open its $450 billion retail
market to global supermarket industry giants on Thursday,
approving its biggest reform in years that may boost sorely
needed investment in Asia's third-largest economy.
Foreign players are already allowed to operate wholesale,
or cash & carry, stores.
"Carrefour welcomes the decision by the Indian government
... (We) will carefully follow the finalisation of the new
regulations and will also continue to pursue the development of
its cash-and-carry format," a spokeswoman for Carrefour said.
Carrefour already operates a cash-and-carry store in New
Delhi and plans to open a second in Jaipur in the coming days.
Carrefour has repeatedly said it was seeking a local
partner to enter the hypermarket sector in India.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Maureen Bavdek)