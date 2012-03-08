(Adds details, background)

* 2011 operating profit 2.18 bln euros vs forecast 2.2 bln

* Eyes 2011 dividend of 0.52 euros/shr; forecast 0.72 euros

* Cuts capex, Planet hypermarket revamp on hold beyond 2012

* 2011 net profit hit by hefty charges, mostly tied to Italy

PARIS, March 8 Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, slashed its dividend and capital spending, and put its flagship plan to revive its hypermarkets on hold, predicting another tough year of cash-strapped shoppers reining in spending.

The French group, posting a 19 percent drop in 2011 profits in the last set of results under outgoing boss Lars Olofsson, said on Thursday it was halting conversions to its new Carrefour Planet hypermarkets beyond 2012 because the results so far had fallen short of expectations.

This will allow the world's second-biggest retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart to focus on a more immediate plan to lower prices to lure back shoppers.

"In 2012, we will capitalise on our strengths while exercising strict cost and cash discipline to adjust to the environment in which we are operating," Chairman and Chief Executive Olofsson said in a statement.

Carrefour, which under Olofsson has failed to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets, made an operating profit of 2.18 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in 2011.

The firm tied the decline from the previous year to "the tough environment we faced throughout the year, notably in Southern Europe, and the underperformance of French hypermarkets"

The performance was in line with analysts' expectations and the company's guidance, and underscored the magnitude of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges Plassat.

Carrefour halved its dividend to 0.52 euros, which was worse than the 0.72 euros expected by analysts.

It said it would cut capital spending to 1.6-1.7 billion euros this year from 2.3 billion in 2011, with the bulk of the reduction coming from Europe as Carrefour will scale down to 11 the conversions of its hypermarkets into Planet stores.

Carrefour has been struggling for years, partly due to its reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and prefer to purchase general merchandise from specialist stores.

Olofsson's main response was Carrefour Planet, a costly revamp of some of the European hypermarkets that has so far not yielded the necessary results amid tough economic times

Olofsson's three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year.

Carrefour shares have gained 0.03 percent this year, beating a 2.7 percent drop in the European retail sector.

($1 = 0.7622 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)