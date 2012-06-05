* Carrefour to cut phone, jewelry space in
hypermarkets-union
* Carrefour to restore power to local store managers - union
* CEO Plassat to address investors for first time at June
AGM
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
PARIS, June 5 Carrefour aims to cut
back selling space devoted to some non-food items at its French
hypermarkets and give local store managers greater control over
the products they sell as part of the plan to revive sales at
the struggling business, a trade union official said on Tuesday.
Noel Prioux, the head of Carrefour France, told unions on
Monday that the company will scale down selling space for phones
and jewelry and boost its offering of household goods now that
cash-strapped shoppers are cutting spending on non-essential
items, said Dejan Terglav at the Force Ouvriere union.
Prioux will also give managers more independence in running
their stores including decisions about what to sell and who to
employ, Terglav said.
"He stressed the need to revitalise the commercial tool. He
did not speak of cutting on spending but instead of investing,
notably in household equipment, a sector he believes in,"
Terglav told Reuters.
Carrefour's new group chief executive, Georges Plassat, is
expected to reveal more about his turnaround plan for the
world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart at Carrefour's
annual shareholder meeting on June 18, although analysts say he
is unlikely to be ready at least until first-half results in
August to disclose his detailed strategy.
Plassat, a veteran French retailer with a reputation for
reviving retail brands and ruthlessly cutting costs, joined
Carrefour on April 2 as chief operating officer with a view to
becoming CEO in June, but the handover was brought forward when
Lars Olofsson retired at a board meeting last month.
Carrefour's plan to cut selling space on phones and jewelry
at 60 out of 100 French hypermarkets would probably not result
in job cuts as sales people would be redeployed across the
stores, Terglav said.
But fears over job losses remained, he said, as Plassat
previously made it clear he would strive to slash costs at
headquarters. In April Terglav had said Carrefour could cut at
least 3,000 jobs in France.
There could also be cuts in logistics, Terglav said.
A spokeswoman at Carrefour France confirmed the group met
with unions on Monday to "discuss various projects involving
French hypermarkets" but declined to provide further details.
Plassat's challenge is to reverse years of underperformance at
Carrefour's European markets, notably in its main French market,
at a time of government austerity measures and higher prices
that are squeezing disposable incomes for households.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)