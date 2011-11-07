* Blue Capital now owns 16.02 pct of Carrefour capital

* Move follows purchase of call options

* Purchases 'reflect confidence in Carrefour's recovery' - source

PARIS, Nov 7 Blue Capital, the alliance between French business tycoon Bernard Arnault and property firm Colony Capital, now owns 16.02 percent of the capital and 22.03 percent of the voting rights of French retailer Carrefour , stock market watchdog AMF said on Monday.

This follows the acquisition by investment vehicle Blue Participations et Gestions of 7.7 million Carrefour call options, the regulatory statement said.

The alliance, which is Carrefour's top shareholder, may buy more Carrefour shares depending on market conditions but does not plan to seek control of the company or ask for additional board seats, the AMF said.

It also supports the strategy of Carrefour's management, according to the filing.

A source close to Blue Capital told Reuters the purchase reflected "confidence in Carrefour's recovery potential".

Shares in Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, were down 2.09 percent at 19.25 euros on Monday after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral" on mounting debt worries.

Carrefour, which has been plagued by a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns, has seen its shares plunge 36 percent since the start of the year.

There has been growing speculation that Chief Executive Lars Olofsson's tenure may soon be over. The CEO took on the additional role of chairman in June. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Greg Mahlich)