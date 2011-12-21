(Recasts with industry source, adds background, analyst comment, shares)

* Knight Vinke approached by other minority shareholders about seat - source

* KV seat idea aimed at providing counterweight to Blue's influence - source

* Knight Vinke, Carrefour, Blue Capital decline comment

* Carrefour shares down 1.26 percent, underperforms sector

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Dec 21 U.S. activist investor Knight Vinke is discussing with other minority shareholders whether it should ask for a seat on the board of troubled retailer Carrefour in a bid to keep the influence of top shareholder Blue Capital in check, an industry source said on Wednesday.

If Knight Vinke were to take a seat on the board of Carrefour, it would pile up pressure on Europe's largest retailer, whose shares lost 44 percent this year after five profit warnings in 12 months and a string of strategy U-turns. and

"A lot of shareholders are becoming dissatisfied with the governance or the management of Carrefour. Maybe the right thing to do is to have another shareholder represented on the board to provide a counterweight to the influence of Blue Capital," the source told Reuters.

Apparently several large institutional shareholders have approached Knight Vinke, which is also in regular contact with members of Carrefour's board, the source added.

Carrefour and Knight Vinke declined to comment.

Blue Capital, which owns 16 percent of the capital and 22 percent of the voting rights of Carrefour and commands 3 out of 11 board seats, also declined to comment.

Knight Vinke, which owns 1.5 percent of Carrefour, has a track record of pushing for change at major companies.

It has repeatedly criticized Carrefour chairman and chief executive Lars Olofsson for managing the company in the interest of Blue Capital, an alliance of France's richest man Bernard Arnault and U.S. property group Colony.

Recently Knight Vinke pressed for governance changes including an end to Olofsson's dual role and questioned the wisdom behind pushing ahead with the rollout of Planet, Carrefour's ambitious and costly revamp of its European hypermarkets, amid dire economic times.

"With a history of pushing for restructuring from within companies, this does not come as a particular surprise," Espirito Santo analysts said in a note after the Financial Times said Knight Vinke was eyeing a Carrefour board seat.

"There have been some suggestions recently that investors have been trying to replace CEO Lars Olofsson, something that could herald another turnaround plan," they added.

A source told Reuters last month that Carrefour, the world's second largest retailer after Wal-Mart, was on the hunt for a new CEO and that experienced retail executive Georges Plassat had been offered the job a part of the search but had turned it down.

Carrefour has however denied looking for a replacement.

According to data from research firm Kantar Worldpanel, Carrefour continued to lose market share to unlisted rivals in its core French market in November.

The development has stoked fears Carrefour might again warn on profits next month when it unveils its fourth quarter sales and that Olofsson may not survive another downgrade.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)