(Adds background)
PARIS Dec 27 French retailer Carrefour
, dogged by profit warnings and eroding investor
confidence , said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket
properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for
365 million euros ($476.91 million).
Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer behind
Wal-Mart, said it would reinvest the funds into property
development and continue to operate the supermarkets on a
12-year renewable lease.
The buyer, La Francaise AM, managed 36 billion euros in
assets as of December 2010, including 5.8 billion euros in
real-estate investments.
Carrefour's property arm has suffered several
recent reversals, beginning with a planned spin-off of its
real-estate assets that was
cut short by the 2008 financial
crisis . The retailer
then scrapped a proposal to float 25 percent
of the division earlier this year .
The new plan had sparked opposition from parties
including U.S. activist shareholder Knight Vinke, which
is considering a bid for a
Carrefour board seat , according to
an industry source.
F ive profit warnings in 12 months
and a string of strategic U-turns have
fueled mounting criticism of Chief
Executive Lars Olofsson and top shareholder Blue
Capital - an alliance between French
billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investor Colony
Capital.
Shares of the company are down more than 44 per cent
year-to-date, much worse than a 9 percent drop for the STOXX
Europe 600 retail index.
Evidence that Carrefour lost more ground
in its core French market last
month has raised investor concern
that the retailer may deliver
a nother profit warning with its
fourth-quarter sales figures in
January .
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton and
Laurence Frost)