PARIS Dec 27 French retailer Carrefour , dogged by profit warnings and eroding investor confidence , said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).

Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer behind Wal-Mart, said it would reinvest the funds into property development and continue to operate the supermarkets on a 12-year renewable lease.

The buyer, La Francaise AM, managed 36 billion euros in assets as of December 2010, including 5.8 billion euros in real-estate investments.

Carrefour's property arm has suffered several recent reversals, beginning with a planned spin-off of its real-estate assets that was cut short by the 2008 financial crisis . The retailer then scrapped a proposal to float 25 percent of the division earlier this year .

The new plan had sparked opposition from parties including U.S. activist shareholder Knight Vinke, which is considering a bid for a Carrefour board seat , according to an industry source.

F ive profit warnings in 12 months and a string of strategic U-turns have fueled mounting criticism of Chief Executive Lars Olofsson and top shareholder Blue Capital - an alliance between French billionaire Bernard Arnault and U.S. investor Colony Capital.

Shares of the company are down more than 44 per cent year-to-date, much worse than a 9 percent drop for the STOXX Europe 600 retail index.

Evidence that Carrefour lost more ground in its core French market last month has raised investor concern that the retailer may deliver a nother profit warning with its fourth-quarter sales figures in January . ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton and Laurence Frost)