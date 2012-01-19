* Q4 sales 24.2 bln euros vs Rtrs poll 24.32 bln
* Eyes 2011 profit decline at worst end of 15-20 pct range
* Reviewing Planet rollout, capex in 2012 country by country
* Q4 underlying French hypermarket sales worst since Q3 2009
* Shares down 3 pct vs European retail sector down 0.4 pct
PARIS, Jan 19 Carrefour,
Europe's biggest retailer, is reviewing its flagship
hypermarkets revamp and warned 2011 profit would be at the
bottom end of already pessimistic forecasts as cash-strapped
shoppers cut back on spending.
The potential delay to the rollout of Carrefour
Planet piles further pressure on its architect Chief Executive
Lars Olofsson.
The Swede, who marked three years in the job earlier this
month, is seen as being on borrowed time after six profit
warnings in a little more than a year and a string of high-level
management departures and strategy U-turns..
"Carrefour's Q4 trading update highlighted the significant
challenges facing the business, with management giving little
impression that they have a comprehensive or credible solution
to address Carrefour's issues," said analysts at brokerage
Bernstein.
The world's No.2 retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart
is relying on the revamp of some its Carrefour hypermarkets as
more upmarket Carrefour Planet stores to turn around years of
underperformance in Europe.
On Thursday it vowed to focus on a more immediate plan to
cut prices and target promotions better to lure shoppers who
slashed purchases of discretionary non-food items in France,
Southern Europe and China in the fourth quarter.
Carrefour cautioned 2011 operating profit would be
at the bottom of a forecast decline of 15-20 percent, making it
the latest in a procession of top European retailers, including
Britain's Tesco and Germany's Metro, to warn
business is getting tougher.
Shoppers' disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures, and they
worry the euro zone debt crisis could drag the world back into
recession.
CEO Olofsson, and his plan to refocus some of Carrefour's
hypermarkets on profitable categories like food, baby goods and
health and beauty products, officially retain the support of the
group's top shareholder, an alliance between French tycoon
Bernard Arnault and U.S. private equity firm Colony Capital.
However, a source close to the matter told Reuters in
November the search was on for a replacement and retail veteran
Georges Plassat had turned down the job. Carrefour denied it was
looking to replace Olofsson.
Some analysts have called for Carrefour to scrap the
hypermarkets revamp, saying its cost and the stores' upmarket
image are not appropriate in a worsening economic backdrop.
LOOKING FOR A SOLUTION
Credit Suisse analysts said the decision to review the
rollout and capital spending on Carrefour Planet country by
country suggested the performance of the 81 stores converted so
far was not as good as hoped.
Sivignon told analysts they would have to wait until annual
results on March 8 for a detailed update on Planet. He said the
stores' outperformance against non-converted hypermarkets was
less pronounced in France than in Belgium and Spain.
"The positive from that is that capex may fall, but the
negative is that Carrefour Planet has been seen by management as
the solution to its problems in France. If Planet is not the
solution, then what is? " said Espirito Santo analysts.
At 1223 GMT, Carrefour shares were down 1.9 percent at
17.12 euros, lagging a 0.2 percent decline on the STOXX Europe
600 retail index. The shares have underperformed that
index by almost a third over the past year.
"PROBLEMS EVERYWHERE"
Cash-strapped shoppers are mostly cutting back on
discretionary purchases like furniture and electricals, rather
than staples like food. On Thursday, electronics group Kesa
posted a drop in underlying sales, while Dutch grocer
Ahold published a modest rise.
Carrefour is more exposed to non-food goods than most
grocers through its hypermarkets, which in France saw a 4.7
percent drop in underlying fourth-quarter sales -- the biggest
decline for over two years.
It is also struggling with fierce competition in France from
unlisted rivals such as E Leclerc and Auchan.
The fall in sales at Spanish and Italian hypermarkets was
even bigger, down 7.7 percent and 7.5 percent respectively.
"Problems everywhere," said JP Morgan Cazenove analysts,
adding the gloomy guidance on 2011 profits would probably
trigger a 2-3 percent cut in estimates for 2012.
Sivignon did not comment on 2012 forecasts, other than
saying he expected the economic climate to remain challenging
and uncertain.
Fourth-quarter group sales fell 0.8 percent to 24.15 billion
euros ($31 billion), below the 24.32 billion average forecast in
a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Carrefour, with more than 9,500 stores in 32 countries, said
emerging markets remained a source of growth, with sales at
Brazilian stores open over a year rising 4.6 percent
But China was again disappointing, with like-for-like sales
falling 6.1 percent due to mild weather that hit purchases of
non-food items and tough legislation restricting markdowns.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
