* Q1 sales 22.5 bln eur vs Reuters analyst poll avg 22.6 bln

* French hypermarket sales excl fuel/calendar down 5.8 pct

* Continued weak non-food spending in Southern Europe

* CFO says French price positioning improving (Adds details, shares, CFO, analyst comments)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 12 Carrefour, Europe's biggest retailer, laid bare the pain being felt by austerity-hit shoppers, reporting a plunge in demand for discretionary purchases like clothing and electricals and a deteriorating performance at its core French hypermarkets.

The weak first-quarter sales highlight the size of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges Plassat, who takes the helm in June with a brief to reverse years of underperformance.

Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, while confidence is sapped by the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer behind U.S. giant Wal-Mart, is exposed to some of the worst-hit countries like Spain, Italy and Greece, where sales of non-food goods from stores open over a year plunged by 10 percent or more in the first quarter.

The French group is also battling longer-term problems due to its reliance on hypermarkets, which have been losing out as time-pressed shoppers buy more goods locally and online and prefer to purchase general merchandise from specialist stores.

The company said first-quarter sales reached 22.49 billion euros ($29.5 billion), a year-on-year rise of 1.5 percent that reflected additional store opening days and higher fuel prices.

Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, sales fell 2.1 percent, with French hypermarket sales down 5.8 percent - worse than a 4.7 percent drop in the fourth quarter.

"Overall we see nothing positive to take from this statement, and it is clear that non-food trends are either deteriorating or remaining sharply negative," Espirito Santo analysts said in a note.

Carrefour shares climbed 2 percent in early trade, however, bouncing back after a near 20-percent slump over three weeks on relief that sales roughly met expectations.

"The stock was oversold, people got out prior to the sales figures because Carrefour has a bad habit of coming out with strongly negative surprises," a Paris-based trader said. "You've also got shorts getting out today to lock in nice profits."

CHANCE FOR CHANGE

In emerging markets, China continued to struggle, while Brazil, now Carrefour's second-largest market after France, put in a robust performance.

Carrefour tied the slump in French hypermarket sales to a tough economic climate, which hit non-food sales, and to the initial effects on sales of its 'Reset' plan, which entails fewer one-off promotions and more consistently lower prices.

Carrefour has warned that the shift would initially hit its store traffic and sales before volumes start to pick up.

Finance chief Pierre-Jean Sivignon told analysts that Reset was on track and that Carrefour had "somewhat improved" its price positioning and its price image in the quarter.

Respected retail veteran Plassat arrived at Carrefour on April 2 but takes the helm in June. His appointment has fueled hopes of a new strategy, but analysts have said they do not expect big announcements in the short-term.

"Management credibility has been an issue in recent years, and with a new CEO and CFO, Carrefour has an opportunity to change this," Espirito Santo analysts said. "However, we are unlikely to hear from the new CEO until August at the earliest, and in the meantime trends continue to deteriorate."

The new CEO is expected to come up with an alternative strategy for the hypermarkets such as downsizing them or slashing prices to lure back shoppers, as well as doing more to invest in e-commerce and spelling out priorities abroad.

Outgoing CEO Lars Olofsson's three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year.

The shares are down 9 percent this year, underperforming the European retail sector, which is up 0.9 percent.

($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)