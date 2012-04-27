* Plassat scheduled to meet Carrefour unions May 10
* Plans may entail 3,000-5,000 French job cuts - union
* Carrefour declines to comment
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 27 Carrefour
CEO-designate Georges Plassat will meet trade unions on May 10
amid mounting fears Europe's largest retailer may cut thousands
of jobs in its home market, where it has been underperforming.
Force Ouvriere representative Dejan Terglav also told
Reuters the union would ask Plassat about a possible plan to cut
3,000-5,000 jobs in France. "He is preparing a rather large
restructuring in France," Terglav said on Friday.
Retail veteran Plassat, who joined Carrefour on April 2 as
chief operating officer ahead of taking the chief executive role
in June, has a record of company restructuring and a reputation
as a ruthless cost-cutter.
His challenge is to reverse years of underperformance in
Carrefour's European markets, notably in France at a time when
disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising prices, muted
wages growth and government austerity measures.
Carrefour, one of the largest private sector employers in
France, declined to comment. It ended 2011 employing 112,000
people in France, a market in which it makes about 40 percent of
annual group sales of 90 billion euros ($119 billion).
Several union representatives said they feared the French
cuts would mostly affect hypermarkets and group headquarters.
There was already a hiring freeze in place in some
positions, notably the non-food sector which has suffered as
shoppers cut spending on non-essentials, they said.
($1 = 0.7559 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)