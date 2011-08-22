PARIS Aug 22 Europe's largest retailer
Carrefour said it had appointed Thierry Garnier as
executive director for China and Taiwan.
Garnier, 45, will replace Eric Legros, 52, from April 2012
after a transition period starting in January, the French group
said in a statement on Monday.
Legros was appointed executive director in charge of group
merchandise, a newly created position within the company's
executive board, it added.
Carrefour announced a management reshuffle on Aug. 4 which
involved the appointment of a new chief financial officer,
Pierre-Jean Sivignon, former CFO of Philips Electronics
, after a series of profit warnings and the collapse of
a merger plan in Brazil.
Carrefour, the world's No. 2 retailer behind Wal-Mart
of the United States, is due to report first-half
earnings on Aug. 31.
