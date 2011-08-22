PARIS Aug 22 Europe's largest retailer Carrefour said it had appointed Thierry Garnier as executive director for China and Taiwan.

Garnier, 45, will replace Eric Legros, 52, from April 2012 after a transition period starting in January, the French group said in a statement on Monday.

Legros was appointed executive director in charge of group merchandise, a newly created position within the company's executive board, it added.

Carrefour announced a management reshuffle on Aug. 4 which involved the appointment of a new chief financial officer, Pierre-Jean Sivignon, former CFO of Philips Electronics , after a series of profit warnings and the collapse of a merger plan in Brazil.

Carrefour, the world's No. 2 retailer behind Wal-Mart of the United States, is due to report first-half earnings on Aug. 31.