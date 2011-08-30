* Carrefour already flagged 23 pct drop in H1 EBIT

* Focus on new plan to revive France, full-year guidance

* Emerging markets, notably Brazil, also in spotlight

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 3 1 (Reuters) - Carrefour's stimulus plan for its lagging French business, its European hypermarket revamp and plans for fast-growing Brazil will be in focus when Europe's largest retailer reports first-half earnings on Wednesday.

Low prices are likely to be a staple of the revival plan for France, and Carrefour, which also faces a gloomy economic climate and new French austerity measures, may finally ditch a goal it reiterated last month to increase full-year profits.

"The consensus is already expecting an operating profit fall in 2011 and we expect guidance to be revised down by management," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

The consensus view is for full-year recurring EBIT to drop between 11 and 15 percent to around 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion euros ($3.3-$3.48 billion).

Carrefour, the world's No. 2 retailer after Wal-Mart Stores Inc , last month flagged a 23 percent plunge in first-half operating profit to 760 million euros, mostly due to a 35 percent drop in France.

This was after a plan to pass supplier price increases on to customers backfired as French rivals such as E. Leclerc and Auchan did not follow Carrefour's lead.

Investors are thus keen to hear details of a review conducted by Noel Prioux, Carrefour's new France head, to improve commercial policy amid sluggish consumption and competitive pressures.

Carrefour also needs to show investors it has potential to revive its flagging share price with initiatives in fast-growing emerging markets, particularly in Brazil where it suffered a setback with the failure of its attempt to strike an alliance with Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest retailer. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)