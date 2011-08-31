(Repeats to remove double dateline)
* Sees 2011 op profit down 15 pct after 22 pct drop in H1
* H1 net loss 249 mln euros after 884 mln one-off charges
* To cut prices in bid to regain market share in France
* Carrefour continuing to face headwinds in southern Europe
PARIS, Aug 31 Carrefour , Europe's No.1
retailer, warned 2011 profits would slump 15 percent as it cuts
prices in a bid to reverse falling market share and tackle an
increasingly tough economic environment.
Carrefour said it was downsizing its core Planet hypermarket
revamp as it continued to face headwinds in Southern Europe,
notably in Greece and Italy, and added that high commodity
prices put at risk its purchasing gains goals.
Shares in the French group, which has spooked investors with
four profit warnings in less than a year, dropped 4 percent on
Wednesday after it reported an unexpected first-half net loss,
hit by 884 million euros of one-off charges, mainly linked to
writedowns for its Italian business.
"We are biting the bullet in 2011 and rebuilding momentum in
2012 to deliver long-term sustainable profitable growth," Chief
Executive Lars Olofsson told a new conference.
Meanwhile, its new head of France, Noel Prioux, unveiled a
new stimulus plan for France, which will focus more on price
cuts than on costly promotions, hand back more responsibility to
hypermarket managers and accelerate expansion of
Carrefour-branded products and e-commerce.
"Yet another one (profit warning) and yet another plan,"
said JP Morgan Cazenove analysts, referring to Carrefour's
repeated attempts to reinvent itself in recent years.
"Given Carrefour's history on lack of delivery on its
guidance, then a more aggressive stance could be taken by the
market," RBS analyst Justin Scarborough added, predicting even
deeper cuts in 2011 profit forecasts.
A string of European consumer-related companies including
Ahold and Heineken have missed earnings
forecasts recently as shoppers have cut spending amid rising
prices and austerity measures.
Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer behind U.S. group
Wal-Mart , has conceded it has also made mistakes, such
as raising prices in its main French market above rivals such as
E Leclerc and Intermarche.
"We tried to do too much too quickly," Olofsson said.
The group, with more than 9,500 stores in 32 countries,
reported a well-flagged 22 percent drop in first-half current
operating profit to 772 million euros.
It pledged to improve its competitive position, but also
indicated this would hit earnings in the short term.
"We have taken the decision to favour sustainable value
creation over short-term gains," Olofsson said, adding the group
would prioritise price cuts over promotions.
At the time of its previous profit warnings in July,
Carrefour had said it still hoped to grow full-year operating
profit, though analysts had cut their forecasts to around
2.3-2.4 billion euros, or a decline of about 11 to 15 percent.
Olofsson is under pressure after launching a three-year
turnaround plan in June 2009 that has so far shown few lasting
benefits.
The news conference yielded more disappointment on that
front.
Carrefour said a goal to achieve cumulated cost savings of
1.9 billion euros by 2012 under the three-year plan was intact,
having achieved 236 million in the first half alone.
But price competition and high commodity prices wiped out
purchasing savings in the first half, putting Carrefour's goal
of making cumulative purchasing gains of 850 million at risk.
Carrefour was also reducing capex in Greece and Italy amid a
tough economic climate, downsizing to 464 an initial target to
have revamped 503 European hypermarkets by 2013.
Carrefour's shares have plunged 40 percent this year,
hitting a more than 10-year low of 16.675 euros this month.
However, Olofsson appears to retain the support of key
shareholder Blue Capital, an alliance of luxury tycoon Bernard
Arnault and U.S. group Colony Capital
In June he was handed the role of chairman to add to his
position as CEO.
Faced with gloomy prospects in Europe, Carrefour reiterated
it was keen to accelerate its expansion in fast-growing emerging
markets, notably China and Latin America.
Analysts have been keen for Olofsson to spell out his plans
for Carrefour's emerging market businesses after a failed
attempt last month to merge its Brazilian operations with that
of a local rival.
Olofsson reiterated that its Brazilian operations, which
contribute 14 percent of group revenue, were not for sale and
that it did not need partners in Brazil, where it is the top
food retailer.
Olofsson said, however, that Carrefour was reviewing all
opportunities to grow in Brazil, the group's second-largest
market after France.
First-half underlying operating profits dropped 40 percent
in France, where Carrefour makes over 40 percent of its sales,
and were down 33 percent elsewhere in Europe. They were up 27
percent in Latin America and 11 percent in Asia.
At 1133 GMT, Carrefour shares were down 3.2 percent at 18.04
euros, lagging a 1.5 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 retail
index .
($1=.6897 Euro)
