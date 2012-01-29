PARIS Jan 29 The board of struggling
French retailer Carrefour met on Sunday evening and
approved the replacement of chief executive Lars Olofsson by
retail veteran Georges Plassat, a source close to the matter
told Reuters.
Carrefour declined to comment.
Carrefour, hit by a string of profit warnings that have
hammered its shares down 43 percent in the past year, declined
to comment.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week that
Plassat, 62, head of private-equity backed Vivarte was close to
finalising talks to take the helm of Carrefour.
Hopes that Plassat may soon replace Lars Olofsson as boss of
Carrefour, lifted shares in Europe's biggest stores group 8
percent on Jan.26.
Pressure had been building on Olofsson from a procession of
poor trading results, management defections and strategic
U-turns, as well as doubts over his flagship plan to revive
Carrefour's ailing hypermarkets..
Today, Carrefour shares are down 24 percent since Olofsson
took over three years ago.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon)