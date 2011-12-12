PARIS Dec 12 Carrefour, the
world's second-largest retailer, said on Monday it was offering
to buy Guyenne et Gascogne, in a cash bid worth 494
mln euros to secure its relationship with its largest French
franchisee.
The supervisory board of Guyenne et Gascogne has approved
the proposed transaction, which includes an option to be paid in
Carrefour shares, the two companies said in separate statements.
Shareholders representing about 57 percent of Guyenne et
Gascogne have agreed to tender their shares, of which 50 percent
under the secondary option in shares.
Guyenne et Gascogne shares were suspended on Monday ahead of
the statement. They closed at 87.60 euros on Friday.
Carrefour shares closed down 3.73 percent at 17.83 euros on
Monday, underperforming their European sector, which was down 1
percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)