PARIS Dec 27 French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).

Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said it would reinvest the funds into property development and will continue to operate the supermarkets with a 12-year renewable rental lease.

The buyer, an asset manager called La Francaise AM, manages 36 billion euros in assets as at end-2010, with 5.8 billion invested in real estate.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)