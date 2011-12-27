PARIS Dec 27 French retailer Carrefour
said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties
held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million
euros ($476.91 million).
Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said it
would reinvest the funds into property development and will
continue to operate the supermarkets with a 12-year renewable
rental lease.
The buyer, an asset manager called La Francaise AM, manages
36 billion euros in assets as at end-2010, with 5.8 billion
invested in real estate.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
