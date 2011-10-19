(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

PARIS Oct 19 Activist shareholder Knight Vinke on Wednesday urged the board of troubled French retailer Carrefour to name a new chairman, arguing that Lars Olofsson, who currently holds both posts, was not independent enough.

"We are calling on the board to name a new independent chairman as soon as possible," Knight Vinke CEO Eric Knight said in an open letter to Carrefours board, shareholders and employees which also referred to the retailer's recent performance as a "debacle."

Carrefour had no immediate comment to the letter, published as a full-page ad in in Le Monde newspaper.

Carrefour, which has been plagued by a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns, has seen its shares plunge 45 percent since the start of the year.

Knight Vinke owns 1.5 percent of Carrefour. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)