PARIS Jan 19 Carrefour, Europe's No.1 retailer, said the decline in 2011 profit would be at the more pessimistic end of its predicted range as a worsening economic climate in Europe and in its core French business hit quarterly sales, raising doubts over its turnaround.

Carrefour said it was reviewing the roll-out plan and capex allocation for its core Planet European hypermarket revamp in 2012 country by country in view of tough economic conditions.

This is likely to pile pressure on Chief Executive Lars Olofsson who is seen as being on borrowed time after a staggering six profit warnings in a little more than a year and a string of high-level defections and strategy U-turns.

In October, the world's No.2 retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart, had predicted a fall in 2011 operating profit of 15-20 percent.

The group, with more than 9,500 stores in 32 countries, reported a 0.8 percent drop in fourth-quarter sales to 24.15 billion euros ($31 billion) on Thursday, below the 24.32 billion average forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)