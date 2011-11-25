PARIS Nov 25 French retailer Carrefour on Friday denied a media report that it might ditch its chief executive Lars Olofsson following a string of profit warnings.

"Following recurring rumours about the potential replacement of Carrefour's CEO, the board of directors of the company formally denies all information published in the press on that subject," Carrefour said in a statement.

Carrefour issued the statement after le Figaro newspaper reported that the troubled retailer's main shareholders -- Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault -- had resolved to get rid of chief executive Lars Olofsson and saw Georges Plassat as a possible successor.

Pressure has been building on Olofsson after repeated profit warnings, management defections and strategic u-turns over the past year.

Colony Capital and Groupe Arnault could not be immediately reached for comment.

Plassat is a former boss of rival French Casino who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business. More recently he has led a turnaround of shoes and clothing group Vivarte under private equity ownership. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)