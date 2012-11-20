PARIS Nov 20 Carrefour said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 60 percent controlling stake in its Indonesian supermarket operations to closely held CT Corp for 525 million euros ($672.78 million).

The sale is the latest in a series of moves by Europe's largest retailer to retreat from secondary markets as it seeks to cut debt and refocus on its core operations. ($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)