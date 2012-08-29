PARIS Aug 29 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 French jobs as its new boss slashes costs in a bid to turn the struggling company around, unions said on Wednesday.

"The group told the various works councils that the plan is to cut 500-600 jobs," Force Ouvriere representative Michel Enguelz told Reuters. "These will be voluntary departures and there will be no firings."

The meetings took place a day before new Chief Executive Georges Plassat is due to present financial results for the first half and his revival plan for the group.

Plassat, who has a record of company restructuring and a reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter, took over in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in Carrefour's European markets and halt its domestic market share decline. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)