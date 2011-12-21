PARIS Dec 21 U.S. activist fund Knight
Vinke is in talks with Carrefour about taking a seat
on the French retailer's board, the Financial Times reported,
citing unnamed sources.
The asset manager, which holds a 1.5 percent stake in
Carrefour, has also discussed its bid for board representation
with other minority shareholders, the FT said.
Knight Vinke has repeatedly criticized chairman and chief
executive Lars Olofsson for managing the company in the interest
of its biggest shareholder, Blue Capital, and pressed for
governance changes including an end to his dual role.
Blue Capital, owned by Groupe Arnault and Colony Capital,
holds a 16 percent stake in Carrefour and 22 percent of voting
rights.
Carrefour was not available to comment.
