PARIS, April 7 The family that controls French department store Galeries Lafayette said on Monday it had bought a 6.1 pct stake in supermarket chain Carrefour.

Motier - the holding company of the Moulin family which owns 100 percent of Galeries Lafayette - has acquired 44.2 million shares of Carrefour, or 6.1 percent of the company's capital, Motier said in a statement.

