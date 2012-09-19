* Source says deal could be worth $300 mln

By Denny Thomas and Dominique Vidalon

HONG KONG/PARIS, Sept 19 Japan's Aeon is in talks to buy Carrefour's Malaysian business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the struggling French retailer exits non-strategic markets.

Carrefour is cutting costs under new Chief Executive Georges Plassat and exiting countries including Singapore and Greece, raising cash to focus on reviving core European operations after years of underperformance.

Aeon, Japan's top supermarket operator, which began as a Kimono store in the late 1700s, is looking for overseas profit drivers as its business at home is hurt by a fall in consumer spending, a shrinking population and persistent profit-sapping deflation.

The Malaysian deal would be worth about $300 million, said the source, who declined to be identified because the discussions were confidential. The source added that Carrefour had entered bilateral negotiations with Aeon instead of holding an auction.

Carrefour and Aeon declined to comment.

Carrefour's two Malaysian hypermarkets generated 402 million euros ($525 million) in revenue last year to account for about 5 percent of the group's overall Asian sales.

The Malaysian unit has an estimated enterprise value of 128 million euros, Barclays said in a report last month.

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, sold its Thai business to French rival Casino for $1.2 billion in 2010. The retailer had tried unsuccessfully to sell its Malaysian and Singaporean operations at that time.

Carrefour will shut its Singapore unit by the end of the year and already pulled out of recession-hit Greece in July amid falling sales.

"GREAT FIT"

CEO Plassat has made clear Carrefour will stay in Brazil and China, but analysts expect disposals in Indonesia, Turkey, Romania, Malaysia and Taiwan, with proceeds of between 1 billion and 3 billion euros.

In June, a senior Aeon executive told Reuters that Aeon was accelerating its expansion in Asia, hoping to open branches in about 2,500 new locations in the region outside Japan.

PlanetRetail senior retail analyst Milos Ryba said that Aeon wanted to establish the regional headquarters for its Asian operations in Malaysia, expanding to local markets and others such as Thailand.

"Aeon plans on developing shopping centres for smaller trading areas, and Carrefour's hypermarkets would be a great fit," he said.

Aeon ranks second to Japan's top general retailer, Seven & I Holdings Co, in terms of market capitalisation and competes with Seiyu, the Japan arm of Wal-Mart Stores. It is Japan's largest general retailer by revenue.

As of February, Aeon operated 24 general merchandise stores, four supermarkets, and several financial and entertainment centres in Malaysia. Over the past five years, Aeon has completed more than $775 million in transactions, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; Editing by James Regan)