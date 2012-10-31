PARIS Oct 31 Carrefour said on Wednesday that it has finalised the sale of its operations in Malaysia for an enterprise value of 250 million euros ($323.95 million)to Japenese retailer Aeon.

Carrefour is the fourth-largest retailer in Malaysia with 26 hypermarkets, which brought in 400 million euros in revenue in the 12 months to June 30.

"The transaction is part of Carrefour's strategy of refocusing on its core activities and allocating its resources to mature countries where it occupies strong and established positions and emerging markets where it has strong growth potential," the company said in a statement.

Carrefour recently agreed to sell its stores in Colombia to Chile's Cencosud for $2.6 billion. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)