UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 23 Carrefour said on Monday it was selling 12.7 million of its treasury shares representing about 1.73 percent of its share capital in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding.
The offer price is 31 euros a share, a discount of close to 2.8 percent versus the closing price of 31.885 euros, global deal coordinator Societe Generale said in a statement, adding that the offer size was about 400 million euros ($437 million).
"This transaction is part of Carrefour's continued strict financial discipline with the objective of maintaining its BBB+ rating," Carrefour said in a statement.
Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is acting as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and BNP Paribas is also joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.