PARIS, January 30 Georges Plassat was
known as "The Cleaner" when at the helm of French retail group
Vivarte, with a reputation as a ruthless cost-killer who could
at times be harsh with the troops.
Now the 62-year old retail veteran is taking on the toughest
challenge of his career -- the top seat at Carrefour, the
world's second-largest stores group with annual sales of over 90
billion euros.
As new chief executive, the Frenchman with a solid track
record for company restructuring must turn around Europe's
largest grocer to save it from a possible break-up.
"Carrefour is sinking and shareholders will be expecting
Plassat to hit the ground running. There is no doubt that he
has the biggest task in retail this year," said Natalie Berg,
director of global research at Planet Retail.
Plassat replaces Lars Olofsson, a former Nestle
marketing executive, who after three years leaves a group in
disarray.
Carrefour warned its profits would fall short of targets six
times in a little over a year. Staff morale is the doldrums. The
shares have lost 24 percent since Olofsson took
over.
Plassat, a man who shuns the limelight, must pull off what
Olofsson and a procession of chief executives before him failed
to do: fix Carrefour's struggling European hypermarket business
and halt market share loss in the company's core French market.
Plassat's experience at Vivarte, owner of brands such as
Andre shoes, Kookai womenswear and discount retailer La Halle
aux Vetements, could be crucial in helping Carrefour revive its
underperforming hypermarkets, analysts say.
His stroke of genius came in 2000 when he identified
loss-making shoe retailer Groupe Andre as a bargain and
eventually transformed it into the profitable Vivarte with sales
of over 3 billion euros.
Plassat is described as a charismatic but tough boss, who
can be harsh with staff when results are disappointing, telling
a meeting of Vivarte's managers he worked "Kalashnikov style".
But Plassat, a father of three and a ski and opera buff, can
be endearing and accessible to a staff he is prompt to reward.
EASY TO TALK TO, BUT TOUGH
At Vivarte, Plassat granted employees three and a half
months in additional wages at the time of the first leveraged
buy out, says Karim Cheboub, CGT union representative.
Two restructuring plans and hefty job cuts at Groupe Andre
won Plassat the nickname of "Georges The Cleaner" though Cheboub
says: "One cannot deny that Plassat rebuilt the group's brands".
At Carrefour, where staff morale is low, Force Ouvriere
union representative Dejan Terglav expects Plassat, who is known
not to bother with red tape, to "shake things up" and "do some
cleaning among managers."
Terglav, who negotiated with Plassat during his years at
Casino, describes a "very direct man, with a clear
vision of what he wants to achieve, a man easy to talk to even,
but tough,"
Plassat, who is a shareholder of Vivarte and is used to
dealing with private equity investors is expected to "stand up
to Colony and Arnault", the union representative said, referring
to Carrefour's powerful shareholders, France's richest man
Bernard Arnault and U.S. property group Colony Capital.
"He doesn't like to be told -- by people who don't know --
what he has to do," a senior banker said.
Arnault and Colony have tried in the past to force asset
sales and a failed property spin off to recoup some of the money
they have lost since investing in Carrefour in 2007.
CLASHES
Media reports that Plassat, a graduate of Ecole Hoteliere de
Lausanne and Cornell University, was about to take the helm at
Carrefour lifted the stock by 8 percent last Thursday.
Plassat spent 14 years at retailer Casino, moving up from
head of the catering division to CEO France before becoming
group CEO from 1996 to 1997. He then spent two years at
Carrefour Spain before heading to Vivarte in 2000.
"He is a strategist, a very independent man and a great
professional, someone who can inspire his teams and take bold
decisions," said a former Casino executive who knows him well.
Plassat has however sometimes had conflictual relationship
with shareholders. He had to leave Casino in 1997 after clashing
over strategy with key shareholder Jean-Charles Naouri.
In 2002, Plassat left Vivarte after a dispute with its main
shareholders the NR Atticus and Wyser-Pratte funds.
Plassat returned to Vivarte in 2004 when French private
equity fund PAI Partners bought the company.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting Julien
Ponthus, Editing by Christian Plumb and Mark Potter)