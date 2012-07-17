PARIS, July 17 Carrefour's Turkish partner Sabanci Holding will name four new directors to their CarrefourSA joint venture following the resignation of its current board representatives, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

Haluk Dincer, head of Sabanci's retail and insurance group, stepped down from the board along with three other directors on Monday, which analysts interpreted as sign that the Turkish partner might withdraw from the CarrefourSA venture.

"Carrefour acknowledges the resignations of the four administrators," the Paris-based company said in a statement.

Sabanci Holding informed Carrefour that it would propose the new appointments on July 27.

Sabanci, a major Turkish conglomerate with interests in banking and energy, said in February it was not happy with CarrefourSA's performance and that it had mandated a bank to review strategic options regarding its stake.

Sabanci owns 38.8 percent of the chain, and Carrefour owns 58 percent. Just 2.2 percent of the venture is publicly traded on the Istanbul bourse.

Carrefour board member Thomas Huebner was quoted by Haber Turk newspaper last month as saying that the company plans to stay in Turkey but may change its partner.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)