* Q2 like-for-like sales fall 1.3 pct to 21.72 bln eur
* Reuters poll avg for Q2 sales was 21.65 bln eur
* Company gives no guidance
(Adds detail, background)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 12 Europe's biggest retailer,
Carrefour, said second-quarter like-for-like sales
dropped 1.3 percent, dragged down by falling demand in
austerity-hit Italy and Spain and sluggish French hypermarket
revenue.
The sales report highlights the size of the challenge facing
new Chief Executive Georges Plassat, who took over in May with a
brief to reverse years of underperformance in Europe.
Plassat has so far avoided giving any guidance on profits as
he considers his options to turn around Carrefour, and the group
gave no steer in its statement on Thursday.
The world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart posted
second-quarter sales of 21.72 billion euros ($26.6 billion),
slightly above the average of analyst estimates of 21.65
billion.
Stripping out fuel and currencies, quarterly sales fell 1.3
percent, with revenue at core French hypermarkets down 5.7
percent.
Retailers across much of Europe are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage
growth and government austerity measures, while confidence is
sapped by the ongoing euro zone debt crisis.
The CEO of German rival Metro warned last week
that the crisis was hurting demand in Europe's biggest
economy.
After a recent warning from food giant Danone
highlighted trouble in Spain, many analysts had been
anticipating that Carrefour, which is heavily exposed there too,
would have to guide on profits, leaving Plassat free to focus on
his turnaround plan for the group when he presents first-half
results in late August.
Carrefour remains exposed to some of the countries worst hit
in the euro zone crisis, like Spain and Italy, having pulled out
of Greece last month.
Quarterly like-for-like sales excluding petrol fell 7.4
percent in Spain and 4.3 percent in Italy.
Carrefour cited "increased pressure on consumption and
discretionary spending" in Southern Europe though it said
non-food sales in Italian hypermarkets were recovering.
In emerging markets, China continued to struggle, while
Brazil, now Carrefour's second-largest market after France, put
in a strong performance.
Carrefour has tied the slump in French hypermarket sales to
a tough economic climate, which hit non-food sales, and to the
effects on sales of its 'Reset' plan, which entails fewer
one-off promotions and more consistently lower prices.
Carrefour shares have lost 25 percent this year, sharply
underperforming a 0.25 percent decline in the European retail
sector.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)