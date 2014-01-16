UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 16 Carrefour said sales in austerity-hit Spain returned to growth in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2008, while French hypermarkets further improved though at a slower pace than in the third quarter.
Like-for-like sales growth also slowed in Brazil, the group's largest market after France, while it was negative in China amid slowing consumption, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Carrefour said it was "comfortable" with the market consensus for 2013 earnings before interest and taxes of 2.19 billion euros ($2.98 billion).
Europe's largest retailer said fourth-quarter sales were 22.197 billion euros, for like-for-like growth of 3.2 percent excluding fuel and calendar effects.
Closely watched same-store sales at Carrefour's French hypermarkets rose 1.4 percent, a slowdown from a 3 percent rise in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources