UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 16 Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, said on Thursday that like-for-like sales growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting low consumer sentiment in austerity-hit southern Europe, and falling fruit and vegetable prices across the region.
Growth in Brazil, Carrefour's largest market after France, stayed robust in the quarter, however, while trading conditions remained weak in China.
Europe's largest retailer said third-quarter sales were 21.077 billion euros ($27.01 billion), in line with the average forecast of 21 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Stripping out fuel and currencies, revenue grew 2.8 percent in the quarter, a slowdown from 4.9 percent growth in the second quarter.
Sales fell 1.2 percent in Spain after rising for three consecutive quarters, while revenue at French hypermarkets fell 0.2 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the second quarter, also snapping a growth streak of five consecutive quarters. (1 US dollar = 0.7803 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources