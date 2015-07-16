PARIS, July 16 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Thursday that like-for-like sales growth slowed in the second quarter, reflecting a slowdown in France and despite an acceleration in Spain and a robust performance in Brazil.

The world's largest retailer after Wal-Mart said second-quarter sales were 21.369 billion euros ($23.33 billion), slightly above the average forecast of 21.3 billion euros in a poll of analysts.

Stripping out fuel and currencies, revenue grew 2.6 percent in the quarter, a slowdown from 3.2 percent growth in the first quarter.

Closely watched same-store sales at French hypermarkets rose 0.5 percent after a 2.1 percent increase in the first quarter.

Growth in Brazil, Carrefour's largest market after France, grew 7.1 percent in the quarter, while trading conditions remained weak in China, where sales fell 12.3 percent.

