UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 15 World No 2 retailer Carrefour said on Friday that sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, reflecting robust sales in Brazil, Spain and Italy, and a lacklustre performance in France, which suffered from tough year-ago comparables.
Trading conditions however remained difficult in China amid slowing consumption, with sales falling 8.4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the country.
Europe's largest retailer said first-quarter sales were 20.05 billion euros ($22.58 billion), in line with the average of analyst estimates for 20.04 billion in a ThomsonReuters poll.
Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue grew 3.2 percent year-on-year, an acceleration from the 2.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter 2015.
Carrefour finance head Pierre-Jean Sivignon said market estimates for full-year 2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 2.5 billion euros were "reasonable". Last year's operating profit reached 2.45 billion. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.