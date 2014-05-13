SAO PAULO May 13 Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz
has bought as much as 3 percent of Carrefour SA in
recent months, local media reported on Tuesday, making him the
fourth-largest investor in France's biggest retailer.
O Estado de S. Paulo, citing sources with knowledge of the
deal, said Diniz had spent about $1 billion to purchase the
stake in several portions. According to Valor Econômico, three
banks might have made those purchases at Diniz's behest.
Diniz stepped down last year as chairman of GPA SA
, Carrefour's archrival in Brazil. Reuters reported in
February that Diniz and a group of investors were considering
buying a stake in Carrefour's Brazilian unit.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
at the time that Carrefour would prefer to sell a stake than
list the company in Brazil.
The stake purchases might indicate that Diniz wants to make
more noise as a shareholder of the Paris-based company than a
relevant partner of the Brazilian business, analysts told
Reuters. According to the Reuters report, Diniz might be looking
to gain management rights from Carrefour to help overhaul the
Brazilian unit.
Carrefour shares were down 0.5 percent to 26.67 euros in
Paris on Tuesday.
Estado also reported that Diniz was considering the sale of
about 60 stores leased to GPA, which is also Carrefour's
arch-rival in France.
Press representatives for Diniz declined to comment on the
reports. Carrefour did not have an immediate comment.
Diniz fell out with Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie
, which currently controls GPA, after he initiated
merger talks with Carrefour in 2011. Carrefour would have gotten
a stake in GPA just as Casino, which had not approved of such a
deal, was preparing to take control of the Brazilian retailer
under a previous shareholder agreement with Diniz.
Casino did not insist on a non-compete clause with Diniz,
who never hid his intention to return to the retail industry.
