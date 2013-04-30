PARIS, April 30 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Tuesday it was selling a 12 percent stake in Turkish venture CarrefourSA to joint venture partner Sabanci Holding for 60 million euros ($79 million).

After the deal, expected to close by July, Sabanci will become majority shareholder with a 50.8 percent stake while Carrefour will retain a 46.2 percent stake, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)