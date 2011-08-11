* Wal-Mart to weigh purchase of Carrefour's Brazilian unit

* Wal-Mart hires UBS as adviser

PHILADELPHIA Aug 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has hired UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) as an adviser as it weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour SA's (CARR.PA) Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Wal-Mart has not started discussions with Carrefour and no deal is imminent, the source said. Instead, Wal-Mart is amassing a team of advisers to help it explore a potential bid, the source said.

Wal-Mart declined to comment. Carrefour could not be immediately reached for comment.

The retailer's Chief Executive Mike Duke has touted international expansion as a key to Wal-Mart's growth while its home U.S. market has struggled. Brazil is one of the countries where he has mentioned expansion. (Reporting by Jessica Hall, additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

