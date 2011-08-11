* Wal-Mart to weigh purchase of Carrefour's Brazilian unit

PHILADELPHIA Aug 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has hired UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) as an adviser as it weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour SA's (CARR.PA) Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Wal-Mart has not started discussions with Carrefour and no deal is imminent, the source said. Instead, Wal-Mart is amassing a team of advisers to help it explore a potential bid, the source said.

Wal-Mart declined to comment. Carrefour and UBS could not be immediately reached for comment.

Chief Executive Mike Duke has touted international expansion as a key to Wal-Mart's growth while its home U.S. market has struggled. Brazil is one of the countries where he has mentioned expansion.

The battle for Carrefour's local operations underlines the importance of Brazil's retail industry to foreign investors seeking exposure to one of the world's most successful and promising markets.

A takeover of Carrefour's Brazilian unit by the U.S. giant could help reduce fragmentation in Brazil's retail industry, 60 percent of which is dominated by the top 10 players. Wal-Mart currently has a 12 percent market share in the food retailing industry, while Carrefour has about 14 percent.

Wal-Mart first approached Carrefour to explore the purchase of its Brazilian unit in 2009, but talks fell through at the time because of disagreements over price, a source with knowledge of the situation recently told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Wal-Mart's acquisition of Carrefour would create Brazil's biggest food retailer, with a market share of about 27 percent, and annual sales of about 51 billion reais ($31.5 billion), according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

The future of Carrefour's Brazil operations has been the focus of speculation since the failure of its bid to strike an alliance with Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA), Brazil's biggest retailer, last month.

Carrefour's controlling shareholder backed the plan, as well as the Diniz family, a key Pao de Acucar shareholder. Casino Guichard Perrachon (CASP.PA), another controlling shareholder of Pao de Acucar and Carrefour's arch-rival in France, opposed the deal.

One major shareholder of Sao Paulo-based Pao de Acucar sought in June to combine the company with Carrefour to fend off a possible unsolicited approach for the French retailer's local operations by Wal-Mart. But the move led to an internal dispute and the shareholder, Pao de Acucar Chairman Abilio Diniz, had to abandon the plan. [ID:nL6E7IC0KU]

Wal-Mart Brazil Chief Executive Marcos Samaha said last month that the retailer was focused on organic growth there and did not foresee acquisitions in Brazil this year. Samaha is revamping its Brazilian operations, including cutting costs and replacing top vice presidents, to help fight Pao de Acucar's control of the food and appliances retailing markets.

