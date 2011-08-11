* Wal-Mart to weigh purchase of Carrefour's Brazilian unit
* Wal-Mart hires UBS as adviser
PHILADELPHIA Aug 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N) has hired UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) as an adviser as it
weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour SA's (CARR.PA)
Brazilian unit, a source familiar with the situation said on
Thursday.
Wal-Mart has not started discussions with Carrefour and no
deal is imminent, the source said. Instead, Wal-Mart is
amassing a team of advisers to help it explore a potential bid,
the source said.
Wal-Mart declined to comment. Carrefour and UBS could not
be immediately reached for comment.
Chief Executive Mike Duke has touted international
expansion as a key to Wal-Mart's growth while its home U.S.
market has struggled. Brazil is one of the countries where he
has mentioned expansion.
The battle for Carrefour's local operations underlines the
importance of Brazil's retail industry to foreign investors
seeking exposure to one of the world's most successful and
promising markets.
A takeover of Carrefour's Brazilian unit by the U.S. giant
could help reduce fragmentation in Brazil's retail industry, 60
percent of which is dominated by the top 10 players. Wal-Mart
currently has a 12 percent market share in the food retailing
industry, while Carrefour has about 14 percent.
Wal-Mart first approached Carrefour to explore the purchase
of its Brazilian unit in 2009, but talks fell through at the
time because of disagreements over price, a source with
knowledge of the situation recently told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
Wal-Mart's acquisition of Carrefour would create Brazil's
biggest food retailer, with a market share of about 27 percent,
and annual sales of about 51 billion reais ($31.5 billion),
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
The future of Carrefour's Brazil operations has been the
focus of speculation since the failure of its bid to strike an
alliance with Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA), Brazil's biggest
retailer, last month.
Carrefour's controlling shareholder backed the plan, as
well as the Diniz family, a key Pao de Acucar shareholder.
Casino Guichard Perrachon (CASP.PA), another controlling
shareholder of Pao de Acucar and Carrefour's arch-rival in
France, opposed the deal.
One major shareholder of Sao Paulo-based Pao de Acucar
sought in June to combine the company with Carrefour to fend
off a possible unsolicited approach for the French retailer's
local operations by Wal-Mart. But the move led to an internal
dispute and the shareholder, Pao de Acucar Chairman Abilio
Diniz, had to abandon the plan. [ID:nL6E7IC0KU]
Wal-Mart Brazil Chief Executive Marcos Samaha said last
month that the retailer was focused on organic growth there and
did not foresee acquisitions in Brazil this year. Samaha is
revamping its Brazilian operations, including cutting costs and
replacing top vice presidents, to help fight Pao de Acucar's
control of the food and appliances retailing markets.
