FRANKFURT, Sept 10 BMW Group sales rose to a record 156,437 vehicles in August, lifted by new deliveries of its facelifted volume model, the BMW 3 series, and a 19 percent jump in sales in Europe.

Deliveries of BMW and Mini vehicles in China fell 1.4 percent, while registrations in the United States rose 2 percent, the company said.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 7.6 percent to 135,735 cars, and deliveries at Mini rose 5 percent to 20,471 cars in August.

The X4 sports utility vehicle saw global sales up 90 percent, while deliveries of the new 3 series increased by 4.4 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)