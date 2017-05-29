BERLIN May 29 Online food takeaway firm
Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a
flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food
delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology
deals in the region.
Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said in a statement on Monday
that Kuwait-based Carriage, which operates in the Gulf Council
countries, would strengthen Delivery Hero's foothold in a region
with "significant growth potential".
The parties agreed not to disclose financial details. Major
investors in Delivery Hero include Germany's Rocket Internet
and South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers
.
The deal comes after Dubai's Emaar Malls announced
last week it will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion
website Namshi from Global Fashion Group (GFG), a firm set up by
Rocket Internet and Sweden's Kinnevik.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)