* Financial details not disclosed
* Carriage founders to stay on
* Delivery Hero says Carriage complements Talabat brand
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct
(Adds details, background)
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm
Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a
flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food
delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology
deals in the region.
Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said in a statement on Monday
that Kuwait-based Carriage, which operates in the Gulf Council
countries, would strengthen Delivery Hero's foothold in a region
with "significant growth potential".
The parties agreed not to disclose financial details. Major
investors in Delivery Hero include Germany's Rocket Internet
and South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers
.
The deal comes after Dubai's Emaar Malls announced
last week it will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion
website Namshi from Global Fashion Group (GFG), a firm set up by
Rocket Internet and Sweden's Kinnevik.
Shares in Rocket Internet, which were buoyed last week by
the Emaar news and Reuters reports that Delivery Hero and its
meal kit company HelloFresh were preparing for stock market
listings, were up another 2.4 percent by 0843 GMT.
Delivery Hero said Carriage's team of founders including
Chief Executive Abdullah Jihad Almutawa was key to the
acquisition and would remain on board after the acquisition.
Delivery Hero first entered the Middle East in 2015 when it
bought regional market leader Talabat from Rocket Internet.
Ostberg said Carriage would be a "perfect addition" to Delivery
Hero's current offering under the Talabat brand.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)