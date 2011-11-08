* Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.27
* Revenue rises 41 pct to $51.7 mln vs est $67.2 mln
* Reaffirms full-year production forecast
Nov 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc posted
quarterly results that lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by
lower-than-expected production from the U.S. Gulf coast and
non-core properties in the Barnett shale in Texas.
July-September net income rose to $21.6 million, or 55 cents
a share, from $12.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.
Revenue rose 41 percent to $51.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27
cents per share on revenue of $67.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company stuck to its full-year production forecast of
5,000 net barrels per day of oil.
The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more
than half in value after touching a year-low of $18.02 in
October, closed at $29.15 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)