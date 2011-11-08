* Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.27

* Revenue rises 41 pct to $51.7 mln vs est $67.2 mln

* Reaffirms full-year production forecast

Nov 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc posted quarterly results that lagged analysts' estimates, hurt by lower-than-expected production from the U.S. Gulf coast and non-core properties in the Barnett shale in Texas.

July-September net income rose to $21.6 million, or 55 cents a share, from $12.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 24 cents a share.

Revenue rose 41 percent to $51.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27 cents per share on revenue of $67.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company stuck to its full-year production forecast of 5,000 net barrels per day of oil.

The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more than half in value after touching a year-low of $18.02 in October, closed at $29.15 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)