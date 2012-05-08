May 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's quarterly earnings beat analysts' estimates on a jump in output and higher oil prices, and the company forecast increased production for the full year.

The company expects U.S. production to be at 2.75 million barrels (Mmbbls) to 3.05 Mmbbls of oil and 35.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) to 36.4 Bcf of gas and natural-gas liquids.

Carrizo reported a first-quarter net profit of $9.4 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $0.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue rose 83 percent to $80.7 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production for the quarter rose 30 percent to 13.9 billion of cubic feet equivalent, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.72 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)