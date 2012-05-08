May 8 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's quarterly
earnings beat analysts' estimates on a jump in output and higher
oil prices, and the company forecast increased production for
the full year.
The company expects U.S. production to be at 2.75 million
barrels (Mmbbls) to 3.05 Mmbbls of oil and 35.2 billion cubic
feet (Bcf) to 36.4 Bcf of gas and natural-gas liquids.
Carrizo reported a first-quarter net profit of $9.4 million,
or 24 cents per share, compared with a loss of $0.7 million, or
2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.
Revenue rose 83 percent to $80.7 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 38 cents per share
on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Production for the quarter rose 30 percent to 13.9 billion
of cubic feet equivalent, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.72 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)