GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Feb 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc posted fourth-quarter profit that lagged analysts' estimates on higher exploration costs.
However, the company forecast an 80 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2012 as it expects the share of oil in its total output to increase.
Net profit for the quarter was $6.5 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a loss of $24.4 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents a share.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $55.8 million, below analysts' expectations of $73.9 million.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year