Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Sees charges of $5.6 mln-$6.1 mln in Q1
* Charges related to closing of 5 restaurants
April 3 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc said it will take charges of $5.6 million to $6.1 million in the first quarter, related to the closing of five of its restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand.
The five Pollo Tropical restaurants were closed on March 27, Carrols said in a regulatory filing. The charges include asset impairments of $4.2 million, it added. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.